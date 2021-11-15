UAE's EDGE to test air defense missile system by end of year, unveils new drones

UAE’s state-owned weapons maker EDGE will conduct a second missile firing of its air defense missile system SkyKnight before the end of 2021, the company said on Sunday as it unveiled new drones, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

EDGE, a $5 billion state defense conglomerate, made the announcement at Dubai Airshow 2021, where it showcased a SkyKnight naval launcher design and prototype.

“The first-ever UAE designed and manufactured counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) missile system, SkyKnight, was purposely designed to counter the full spectrum of modern threats, providing early warning signals and precise surface-to-air intercept capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

CEO of EDGE Group entity, HALCON, Saaed al-Mansoori said: “The development of SkyKnight in its own right, and its inclusion in Rheinmetall AG’s Skynex air defence system are significant milestone developments for the UAE’s defense sector.”

EDGE’s mission is to supply the UAE’s armed forces with advanced weapons, with a focus on developing drones, unmanned vehicles, smart weapons and electronic warfare equipment.