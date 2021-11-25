Arab Coalition conducts air strikes on Houthi military camps, targets in Sanaa
The Arab Coalition has conducted several air strikes on Houthi military camps and targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to a statement, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The operation in Sanaa targeted Houthi military camps at the presidential residence in Sanaa, according to the coalition.
The coalition added that it had destroyed ballistic missile workshops, drones, and underground warehouses during the operations announced on Wednesday.
“We have taken precautionary measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage. The operation was conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” the coalition added.
