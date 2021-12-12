Landmine blast kills 3 in NE Yemen: gov't official

A total of three Yemeni people were killed in a blast caused by a landmine in the country's northeastern province of al-Jawf on Saturday, a government official told, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A large landmine explosion struck a civilian vehicle carrying local citizens in the turbulent province of al-Jawf, killing three people at the scene," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that the explosion destroyed the vehicle and critically injured five people who had been transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The explosion was caused by a mine laid by the Houthi rebels engaging in sporadic fighting with the Yemeni government forces in the province, according to the official.

Reports of humanitarian organizations suggested that Yemen has become one of the largest landmine battlefields in the world since the World War II.