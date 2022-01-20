Sudan military chief Burhan announces ministerial appointments: Sovereign council
Sudan's military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed 15 ministers in the government, a statement from the Sovereign Council said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Burhan's appointments include Ali Sadek Ali for the foreign ministry and Mohammed Abdallah Mahmoud for the energy portfolio.
Earlier today, the council agreed with a US delegation on forming a national independent government of technocrats and launching a comprehensive national dialogue to resolve the current political crisis.
