Landmine kills 9 in central Syria

A total of nine people were killed and two others wounded on Monday when a landmine ripped through their vehicle in the countryside of the central province of Hama, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report said the landmine was buried by the Islamic State (IS)'s terrorists when the IS was still active in the region.

Scores of people died in similar incidents in formerly rebel-held areas across Syria. Humanitarian workers have called for the speedy removal of explosive remnants and establishing adequate warnings to prevent such tragedies.