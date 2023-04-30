Death toll in Sudan clashes up to 425, over 2,000 people injured — doctors

The number of people killed in clashes between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has risen to 425, while 2,091 people were injured, the country’s Doctors Central Committee reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The number of civilians killed since the beginning of clashes has risen to 425, while the number of wounded - to 2,091," Al Jazeera TV channel cited the organization as saying. Moreover, 16 hospitals have been bombarded since the start of the conflict, doctors added.

On the previous day, the Committee said that 411 civilians were killed. Meanwhile, the country’s health ministry said in a statement released late on Saturday that 528 people were killed and 4,599 injured.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.