Johannes Hahn: Serbia, Montenegro likely be next countries to join EU

19 January 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Serbia and Montenegro are likely be the next countries to join the European Union, possibly by 2025, the bloc’s official in charge of membership bids said in an interview.

The European Union is launching a diplomatic effort to accelerate steps to bring six countries in the Western Balkans into the EU fold after years of stop-start progress.

"It is time to finish the work of 1989," European Commissioner Johannes Hahn told Reuters, referring to the EU’s eastward expansion after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"We have set 2025 as an indicative date for Serbia and Montenegro, which is realistic but also very ambitious."

Serbia is seen as the lynchpin and the EU hopes Belgrade’s influence in the Balkans could help others reform.

Hahn is set to visit Serbia in February after publishing the Commission’s official Balkan strategy on Feb. 6, followed by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is expected to visit all six countries in a gesture of support.

Hahn will also travel to Washington next month to meet U.S. State Department officials to outline the EU’s Balkan push.

With neighboring Bulgaria holding the EU’s rotating presidency from January to June, European Union leaders will hold a special Balkan summit in Sofia in May. Britain is also set to host another top-level Balkan gathering in July.

In another sign of momentum, Macedonia could be offered an invitation to join the U.S.-led NATO military alliance if it can resolve a dispute with Greece over the former Yugoslav republic’s name, NATO diplomats say.

Hahn said he was confident the issue could eventually be resolved following United Nations talks this month. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a visit to Macedonia on Wednesday, also said he saw hope for resolving the name issue.

Obstacles to meeting EU membership terms abound, however.

The six Balkan countries’ banking systems and judiciaries are weak, and incomes in the region are 30 percent of those in the euro zone, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU-Azerbaijan comprehensive agreement to be in focus of European Parliament
Politics 17 January 15:42
Macron adviser: France would 'look with kindess' on UK Brexit change of mind
Europe 17 January 13:56
NDI polls: 72% of Georgians approve EU membership, 64%-NATO
Georgia 16 January 17:05
Brussels promises funding for Armenia to shut down Metsamor NPP
Armenia 16 January 13:01
Georgian PM to participate in EU-Georgia Association Council meeting in February
Georgia 15 January 14:51
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 14 January 07:03
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 13 January 13:44
EU hopes to ink aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year
Politics 12 January 21:09
EU eyes to continue dynamic co-op with Azerbaijan in 2018
Business 12 January 20:57
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Call out Iran but keep nuclear deal, Germany says to U.S.
Nuclear Program 11 January 16:45
'No deal' Brexit could cost Britain about 500,000 jobs, London mayor says
Other News 11 January 12:40
EU risks global bank crisis if it blocks Brexit deal, U.K. warns
Other News 10 January 12:30
EU allocates €10 mln to Kyrgyzstan for budget support of educational sector
Kyrgyzstan 9 January 09:16
Unrest in Iran: ailing economy, internal strife, external influence
Commentary 8 January 14:36
EU-Azerbaijan cooperation successfully developed in 2017, says envoy
Politics 2 January 00:08
Serbian Ambassador refused to receive a protest note at the Croatian FM
Other News 28 December 2017 21:36
Germany, Switzerland-top EU exporters to Iran
Business 28 December 2017 16:36