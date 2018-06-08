Emmanuel Macron: Germany inching toward French position on eurozone

Germany is making steps toward the French position on how to reform the euro zone, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reports.

“France has carried a new voice and ambition in Europe for the past year,” Macron told the French community in Montreal during a visit to Canada for the G7 summit.

“Germany is starting to move toward us and sketch out its first response,” he said. “We will work together to add to it.”

After months of silence and mounting criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered a detailed response to Macron’s calls for an overhaul of how the single currency bloc is run in a German newspaper interview on Sunday.

