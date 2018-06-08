Emmanuel Macron: Germany inching toward French position on eurozone

8 June 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Germany is making steps toward the French position on how to reform the euro zone, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters reports.

“France has carried a new voice and ambition in Europe for the past year,” Macron told the French community in Montreal during a visit to Canada for the G7 summit.

“Germany is starting to move toward us and sketch out its first response,” he said. “We will work together to add to it.”

After months of silence and mounting criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered a detailed response to Macron’s calls for an overhaul of how the single currency bloc is run in a German newspaper interview on Sunday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France
Politics 7 June 11:39
Uzbekistan announces volume of export of Peugeot cars (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 09:58
Germany recalls 60,000 Audis over emissions
Europe 7 June 07:13
Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran
Europe 6 June 15:26
Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured
Europe 6 June 13:54
French minister: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'
Europe 6 June 12:50
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression'
Israel 6 June 09:35
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 17:29
OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia
Armenia 5 June 12:00
IMF: France is a leader of economic reform in Europe
Europe 4 June 17:32
Merkel proposes investment budget for euro zone
Europe 4 June 16:30
Germany’s Left Party co-leader calls for returning Russia to G7
Europe 4 June 06:29
German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral
Europe 3 June 21:12
Hamburg Airport temporarily stopped working because of short circuit
World 3 June 19:27
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs: French minister
US 2 June 21:30
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs - French minister
US 2 June 14:58
UK, German, Korean companies participate in construction of Tashkent City
Economy news 2 June 13:18
France's National Front renamed 'National Rally'
Europe 2 June 01:35