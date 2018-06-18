Three people killed by a train in south London

18 June 2018 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Three people have died after they were hit by a train in south London on Monday, with police treating the deaths as unexplained, Reuters reports.

British Transport Police said they were called to Loughborough Junction, a station on a busy commuter trainline near Brixton, at 0630 GMT, where three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway,” Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Germany scraps plans to send high speed trains to the UK by 2020
Europe 17 June 19:29
Protesters demand justice for Grenfell in London
World 17 June 06:21
UK government proposes three scenarios for parliament vote on Brexit deal
Europe 14 June 22:42
UK PM May will announce relaxed rules for non-EU doctors and nurses
Europe 14 June 15:36
Business federation urges UK to keep EU rules after Brexit
Europe 13 June 14:06
UK Brexit minister says parliament vote cannot reverse Brexit
Europe 12 June 16:16
Prince William to meet Netanyahu and Abbas
Europe 12 June 13:02
UK is biggest investor in Azerbaijan’s economy: minister
Economy news 7 June 21:25
Britain to publish Brexit backstop plan on Thursday
Europe 7 June 15:52
UK PM May promises lawmakers a timely vote on Heathrow airport expansion
Europe 6 June 17:27
EU warns UK-centered China import scam may shift to Europe's 'Silk Road'
Europe 6 June 15:32
EU lawmaker rules out 'mutual recognition' for UK financial firms
Europe 6 June 12:40
UK, German, Korean companies participate in construction of Tashkent City
Economy news 2 June 13:18
Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship
Russia 1 June 12:19
UK plans to give Northern Ireland joint UK, EU status
Europe 1 June 11:32
Baroness Nicholson: UK to further expand co-op with Azerbaijan in priority projects
Oil&Gas 29 May 19:30
Kremlin says it is Roman Abramovich's right to take Israeli citizenship
Russia 29 May 15:38
May: UK, Azerbaijan have strong and productive bilateral relationship
Oil&Gas 29 May 13:49