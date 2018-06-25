France's PM sees progress in China-Airbus negotiations

25 June 2018 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday China was ready to firm up commitments made earlier in the year to purchase Airbus jets, Reuters reports.

“I’m glad that China has confirmed its strong willingness to soon firm up its commitment, made in January, to purchase Airbus jets,” Philippe told a news conference alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Keqiang said China was planning to buy lots of planes this year and was willing to continue talks with France on buying Airbus aircraft.

When he visited China in January, President Emmanuel Macron said a contract with China for 184 Airbus A320 narrow-body jets would be finalised soon. Sources have said his remarks angered Chinese officials by getting ahead of negotiations.

