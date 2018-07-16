EU immigration to Britain falls to five-year low

16 July 2018 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

The number of European Union immigrants to Britain fell to a five-year low last year, as fewer people came without a firm job offer during the first full calendar year since June 2016’s Brexit vote, official data showed on Monday, Reuters reports.

Overall net immigration of people of all nationalities to Britain rose to 282,000 in 2017 from 249,000 in 2016, though this is well below the multi-year high of 332,000 recorded in 2015, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said.

But net immigration of EU citizens dropped to 101,000 last year from 133,000 in 2016.

“The estimated number of EU citizens coming to the UK ‘looking for work’ continued to decrease over the last year and the number coming to the UK for a definite job has remained stable,” the ONS said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Airbnb breaches EU consumer rules, must fall in line
Europe 14:19
EU's Tusk calls on China, U.S., Russia not to start trade wars
Europe 11:35
EU says China could open its economy if it wishes
Europe 11:34
China, EU agree to promote multilateralism, support free trade
China 09:05
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 14 July 15:26
Do Brexit how you want so we can do a trade deal, Trump tells UK PM May
Europe 13 July 18:04
Latest
Azerbaijan's economy continues to grow
Economy news 14:34
Pakistan says ready to import Iranian tiles
Business 14:22
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 14:21
Airbnb breaches EU consumer rules, must fall in line
Europe 14:19
Oil prices fall but supply tight with focus on outages
Oil&Gas 14:06
Demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply
Economy news 13:58
Kremlin comments on upcoming Putin-Trump meeting
Russia 13:48
Iran strongly condemns terror plot against governor of Ganja
Politics 13:45
ULRP director says which measures needed to save Lake Urmia
Society 13:23