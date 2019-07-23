Germany's central bank expects economic decline for second quarter of 2019

23 July 2019 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

The German central bank (Bundesbank) is expecting that the German economy has "declined slightly" in the second quarter of 2019, according to the bank's monthly report for July, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decline of Germany's economy had been due to the expiration of positive special effects "after having been the main driver of growth during the winter months", the central bank explained.

Additionally, Germany's "already weak exports" would have suffered under the decline of the business with Britain as the effects of "extensive early purchases" in the run-up to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union were no longer felt.

Car sales, on the other hand, would be "normalizing" again, the Bundesbank stated. Sales in Germany's important automotive industry would have had "previously increased sharply", after car purchased had been postponed in the second half of 2018 due to "delivery problems".

Many German car makers had failed to ensure the certification of their cars according to the emissions standard introduced back in September. As a consequence, car deliveries in Germany declined strongly in the second half of 2018.

According to the German central bank, production in Germany's construction sector "presumably declined" in the second quarter of 2019 after having risen sharply in the first quarter as a result of "favorable weather conditions".

The basic economic trend would remain "weak" even without the "burdening special effects", the Bundesbank stated. This weak trend would be due to continuing decline in Germany's export oriented manufacturing sector.

"There is still no sign of a recovery in export business and industry," the Bundesbank's experts said.

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4 percent during the first quarter of 2019, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced in May. Main growth drivers had been domestic demand and the booming construction sector.

The German government is currently expecting the GDP to grow by around 0.5 percent throughout the whole year.

Destatis is scheduled to present the first preliminary figures on the performance of Germany's economy during the second quarter of 2019 by August 14.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Machinery, equipment occupy almost half of import’s share in Uzbekistan
Economy 22 July 12:39
Germany's Merkel, planning to serve full term, backs under-fire protegee
Europe 19 July 17:34
Merkel: Germany is right to have balanced budget policy
Other News 19 July 16:03
Foreign minister: Germany does not understand US decision to exit Iranian nuclear deal
World 19 July 00:29
Germany supports Georgia to implement energy sector reform
Economy 18 July 18:16
German ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17 July 10:19
Latest
On second day of EYOF Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold, three silver and one bronze medals
Society 09:03
1.3 mln people in Cameroon's Anglophone regions need humanitarian assistance: UN
Other News 08:02
Fitch, Moody's cut Boeing's debt outlook to 'negative' on 737 MAX problems
Other News 07:15
Gas poisoning kills 5 in north China
China 06:33
Venezuela hit by new blackout
Other News 05:54
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
Europe 05:11
EU agri-food exports hit new record in May: report
Europe 04:17
East African Community urges steps to keep out Ebola
Other News 03:35
China, UAE pledge to boost comprehensive strategic partnership
China 03:35