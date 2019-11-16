Some 200,000 rally against Czech Prime Minister in central Prague

The protesters are gathering in Prague's Letna Park on Saturday to demand the country's prime minister Andrej Babis either to resign or to give up his multi-billion business assets, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to police, about 200,000 people are participating in the rally. People keep coming from all over the republic, according to live broadcast of leading country's channels. However, Czech media outlets suggest that about 300,000 have taken to streets protesting against the prime minister.

"Our rally is against the conflict of interests of the businessman and prime minister Babis. He should either get rid of his Agrofert [agricultural] holding and media groups belonging to him or resign from the post of the prime minister", Mikulas Minar, the event's organizer and the leader of the social movement Million Moments for Democracy, told reporters.

​This rally coincides with the start of the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the "velvet revolution" in the republic, which ended the rule of the Communist Party.

​The organisers recall that the court in Slovakia, where Babis came from, did not drop charges against him over cooperation with the communist intelligence.

