Venice braces for 'tough day' as another very high tide looms

17 November 2019 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

St. Mark’s Square in Venice was awash with water and closed on Sunday as city authorities prepared for another exceptional high tide just days after devastating flooding, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Venice, beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, suffered its worst flooding in 50 years on Tuesday. A high tide of around 160 cm (5.25 feet) was expected to peak at 1200 GMT on Sunday, the city’s center for forecasting tides said.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, said on Saturday the city was preparing for another “tough day”. However, he said the situation was expected to be less dramatic than Tuesday when the flooding inundated squares, shops, homes and hotels.

Brugnaro, who has been appointed special commissioner to deal with the emergency, estimated damages from the flooding in the city since Tuesday at around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion).

On Tuesday the tide peaked at 187 cm (6.14 feet), just short of the record 194 cm set in 1966. In normal conditions, tides of 80-90 cm are generally seen as high but manageable.

Authorities in Florence and Pisa were also closely monitoring the Arno river, whose water levels rose rapidly in the night due to heavy rain.

Italy’s longest river, the Po, which runs across northern Italy passing through Turin, was also being monitored after its level rose by 1.5 meters in the last 24 hours due to heavy rain.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Climate change, human activity rub salt into Venice's wounds
Europe 16 November 08:47
Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city
Europe 15 November 15:38
Venice flood season starts early this winter
Europe 12 November 05:06
Venice considering fining tourists for carrying alcohol
Europe 29 September 2018 01:52
Venice mayor resigns amid corruption scandal
Other News 13 June 2014 15:08
Venice mayor under house arrest in flood barrier graft case
Other News 4 June 2014 16:43
Latest
IMF to Kazakhstan: strengthening of banks, private sector growth needed (Exclusive)
Business 19:36
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections at over 60% as of 16.00 (UPDATE)
Other News 19:19
Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin
Other News 17:51
5.3-magnitude quake hits central Morocco
Other News 16:58
IRICA: Main countries in Iran's exports, imports
Business 16:21
Azerbaijan's BTB increases number of branches
Finance 16:21
Lukashenko plans to visit Latvia in H1 2020
Other News 15:38
Iran's non-oil exports reach $24.4B in 7 months
Business 15:23
IMF: Turkmenistan continues to pursue investment-led growth strategy
Business 14:52