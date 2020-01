Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.8% for the third month in a row in December, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

That was down from 5.5% a year ago as the European Union’s fastest growing economy approaches full employment, and from a peak of 16% in 2012 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news