Britain condemns attack on military bases in Iraq

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted U.S.-led coalition forces including British personnel, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation.”

