Flights can leave Alicante-Elche airport after fire causes evacuation

16 January 2020 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish airports operator AENA confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that flights were able to leave the Alicante-Elche airport in southeast Spain, but incoming flights were still being diverted, after fire led to an evacuation of the airport, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Three flights were sent to nearby Murcia airport and one to Valencia, AENA has confirmed in the afternoon.

The Alicante-Elche airport, which is an important hub for tourists, was evacuated as a precaution at around 3:00 p.m. local time, with both passengers and airport workers told to leave the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The airport fire brigade worked to extinguish the flames and received support from two other fire stations in the town of San Vicente del Raspeig and in Elche. The fire was put out by 3:30 p.m..

A total of 125 flights are scheduled to depart from Alicante-Elche airport on Wednesday. About half of them had taken off before the evacuation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
One dead after chemical factory explosion in Spain's Tarragona
Europe 15 January 00:35
Spain and Gibraltar detain 47 migrant smugglers
Europe 12 January 17:08
Spanish Paradores intends to create hotels in Uzbekistan's historical places
Business 10 January 16:52
Australian fires expected to burn for ‘months to come’ as death toll spikes
Other News 7 January 00:32
Spain's unemployment falls in December 2019
Europe 4 January 02:08
245 houses affected by Chilean coastal city fire
Other News 26 December 2019 22:11
Latest
Israel carries out Gaza air strikes
Israel 02:02
US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate
US 01:15
Trump plans to visit Beijing in 'not too distant future'
US 15 January 23:49
China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal
China 15 January 23:06
China, U.S. sign phase-one trade deal
US 15 January 22:37
Iran will not sign ‘Trump deal’ amending JCPOA
Nuclear Program 15 January 22:16
5.3-magnitude quake hits 45km SW of Huarmey, Peru
Other News 15 January 21:55
Putin proposes candidacy of Federal Tax Service chief Mishustin for PM
Russia 15 January 21:23
Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 21:01