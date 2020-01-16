Flights can leave Alicante-Elche airport after fire causes evacuation

Spanish airports operator AENA confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that flights were able to leave the Alicante-Elche airport in southeast Spain, but incoming flights were still being diverted, after fire led to an evacuation of the airport, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Three flights were sent to nearby Murcia airport and one to Valencia, AENA has confirmed in the afternoon.

The Alicante-Elche airport, which is an important hub for tourists, was evacuated as a precaution at around 3:00 p.m. local time, with both passengers and airport workers told to leave the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The airport fire brigade worked to extinguish the flames and received support from two other fire stations in the town of San Vicente del Raspeig and in Elche. The fire was put out by 3:30 p.m..

A total of 125 flights are scheduled to depart from Alicante-Elche airport on Wednesday. About half of them had taken off before the evacuation.

