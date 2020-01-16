Volkswagen CEO says carmaker faces same fate as Nokia without urgent reforms

16 January 2020 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the German carmaker needs to accelerate its transformation to avoid becoming another Nokia, which lost its dominance in the handset market to Apple, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“The big questions is: are we fast enough?,” Diess told VW’s senior managers following a global board meeting on Thursday. “If we continue at our current speed, it is going to be very tough.”

The car was is longer a mode of transport and carmakers are no longer only manufacturers of vehicles, he said.

“The era of the classic carmakers is over,” Diess added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volkswagen says its 2019 vehicle deliveries were slightly above prior year
Europe 9 January 17:03
Volkswagen ahead of schedule in electric cars production
Europe 27 December 2019 14:37
Australia watchdog warns large fines the norm after Volkswagen case
Other News 20 December 2019 08:07
Nokia says Daimler, others agreed to mediation to resolve licensing dispute
Europe 12 December 2019 16:50
Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network
Europe 11 December 2019 11:49
Nokia halts legal action against Daimler with mediation offer
Europe 9 December 2019 18:07
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy load block
Tenders 17:28
Branch of Russian Tatneft extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 17:20
Turkey, Kyrgyzstan trade increases
Turkey 17:10
Turkey - Russia trade increases
Turkey 17:07
New export destinations for Iranian fishing products revealed
Business 17:02
Tesla says it plans to open China design and research center
US 16:39
IFC reveals priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2020
Finance 16:38
Bryza: Azerbaijan to become even stronger after parliamentary elections
Politics 16:38
Switzerland returns confiscated money to Turkmenistan
Finance 16:34