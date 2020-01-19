Police detain 185 climate protesters at Brussels car show

19 January 2020 06:49 (UTC+04:00)

Police detained 185 protesters in central Brussels on Saturday after the environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion staged demonstrations at a car show in protest at the auto industry’s role in CO2 emissions that cause climate change, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The protest came only days after the European Commission unveiled ideas on how to finance its flagship Green Deal project that aims to make the European Union a CO2 emissions-neutral area by 2050, in part through the transformation of the car industry.

A member and former spokesman for the group, Christophe Meierhans, said Extinction Rebellion targeted the car industry because it told “a lot of lies in order to sell more cars”.

One protester, his face covered with black paint, chanted “Shell kills” referring to the oil company Royal Dutch Shell before lying down in front of the company’s stall, while other protesters gathered around wearing face masks with the company’s logo.

The protesters were quickly taken away by police and the show’s security personnel briefly blocked access to the area.

Later, demonstrators carried out a “die-in” outside the show’s entrance and were also removed by police without resisting arrest.

The show’s organizers said in a statement they expected 500,000 visitors to visit the 10-day car show, the largest of its kind in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday
Europe 7 January 15:56
Britain to discuss Iran crisis with France and Germany
Europe 7 January 14:37
Uzbekistan, EU prepare to sign new co-op agreement
Business 11 December 2019 12:14
Thousands form human chain in Brussels in climate change demo
Europe 9 December 2019 00:47
Moscovici: No EU budget action against Italy for now
Europe 7 November 2019 15:50
Uzbekistan intends to sign new agreement with EU in 2020
Business 4 October 2019 18:24
Latest
China's Wuhan reports 17 new pneumonia cases
China 08:15
Ten charred bodies found in vehicle in violence-plagued Mexican state
Other News 07:28
Road accidents kill 3,275 in Algeria in 2019
Other News 06:01
Erdogan, Merkel discuss Libya by phone ahead of Berlin conference
Turkey 05:18
UK PM Johnson to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants post-Brexit
Europe 04:39
Eastern Libyan forces commander Haftar arrives in Berlin for summit
Other News 03:55
German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa
Europe 03:14
China-U.S. trade deal to reduce global uncertainty, IMF chief says
China 02:25
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use titles of ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ - Palace
Europe 01:29