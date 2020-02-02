Police shoot attacker who reportedly stabbed two people in Ghent, Belgium

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident on Bevrijdingslaan Street in Ghent, Het Laatste Nieuws reported, adding that the victims were promptly taken to hospital, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Belgian police statement, the woman who committed the attack was shot in the hand and has now been detained, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

"The investigation is ongoing, we will comment later", the public prosecutor's office said, as quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Alleged photos from the scene of the stabbing incident have appeared on social media platforms.

Bevrijdingslaan has been closed off between Tulpstraat and Acaciastraat streets, according to reports.

The incident comes just hours after a man with a knife attacked people in London, injuring two.

