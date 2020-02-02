Police shoot attacker who reportedly stabbed two people in Ghent, Belgium

2 February 2020 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident on Bevrijdingslaan Street in Ghent, Het Laatste Nieuws reported, adding that the victims were promptly taken to hospital, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Belgian police statement, the woman who committed the attack was shot in the hand and has now been detained, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

"The investigation is ongoing, we will comment later", the public prosecutor's office said, as quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws.

Alleged photos from the scene of the stabbing incident have appeared on social media platforms.

Bevrijdingslaan has been closed off between Tulpstraat and Acaciastraat streets, according to reports.

The incident comes just hours after a man with a knife attacked people in London, injuring two.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: Connectivity is clearly Azerbaijan’s priority and Belgium can be an important partner
Transport 31 January 08:53
Belgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to increase competition in Europe’s gas market (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 9 January 08:03
Ambassador: Connectivity is clearly Azerbaijan’s priority and Belgium can be an important partner
Transport 7 January 10:45
Belgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to increase competition in Europe’s gas market
Oil&Gas 30 December 2019 16:24
Three people injured in Belgium after being attacked by migrant
Europe 17 November 2019 01:55
Fluxys intends to halve greenhouse gas emissions
Oil&Gas 9 November 2019 10:40
Latest
Militants’ drone intercepted by air defense systems of Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim
Arab World 23:37
About 20 killed in Burkina Faso terrorist attack
Other News 22:10
China sees more patients recover from novel coronavirus infection
China 21:27
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 21:00
Pompeo arrives in Tashkent to take part in C5+1 ministerial meeting
US 20:53
Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
Europe 20:07
Pompeo calls Kazakhstan reliable partner of U.S.
Kazakhstan 19:34
At least 200 Turkish military vehicles cross Syrian border
Turkey 19:01
Yemen's pro-gov't announces shooting down Houthi drone in Hodeidah
Arab World 18:10