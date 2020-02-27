EU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak

Europe 27 February 2020 02:20 (UTC+04:00)
EU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak

Italy and other euro zone countries hit by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to benefit from waivers under EU fiscal rules that will allow them to spend more to tackle the emergency, the bloc’s economics commissioner said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The outbreak, which first emerged in China, flared in northern Italy last week, increasing fears of a larger-than-expected fall-out on the European and global economy.

Under EU rules, high-debt member states like Italy are required to keep a lid on their spending and to lower debt.

But they allow for “flexibility clauses linked to so-called exceptional circumstances,” Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference, replying to questions about whether Brussels could grant Italy fiscal leeway to address the epidemic.

While most economists still forecast a quick economic rebound before the summer when the coronavirus is expected to lose steam, more spending in the most affected countries is seen as crucial to address the worst phase of the crisis.

Gentiloni said talks with affected countries will take place in coming months to assess under which conditions they can use fiscal flexibility. High-debt Italy has benefited in the past from EU waivers to meet reconstruction costs after earthquakes.

More spending is seen as the most likely reaction by EU governments against the virus outbreak rather than more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Gentiloni said it was still too early to fully gauge the economic impact of the outbreak, but acknowledged there had already been “a partial materialization” of the downside risks posed by the epidemic.

“We still do not expect this to trigger an ECB response, mainly because this will be seen as a transitory shock that is not well addressed by monetary policy,” J.P. Morgan bank said in a note on Wednesday. “Instead, the focus will be on fiscal policy to provide targeted support.”

The bloc’s economy would benefit from more spending in Germany and other countries with large savings, the EU has repeatedly said.

That could close a long-standing investment gap and help counter a slowdown that was expected even before the coronavirus outbreak hit hard in Italy, the third largest economy in the 19-nation euro zone.

Spooked by recession fears at home, Germany agreed this month for the first time in years to support more spending at euro zone level.

But its overall investment level remains low. “Public investment has continued increasing against the backdrop of a significant investment backlog,” the European Commission said in a report about Germany’s finances released on Wednesday, noting the country maintained a big budget glut and trade surplus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Georgia
Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Georgia
Number of Iranian citizens visiting Turkey revealed
Number of Iranian citizens visiting Turkey revealed
Georgia to suffer losses due to cancellation of direct flights with China and Iran
Georgia to suffer losses due to cancellation of direct flights with China and Iran
Loading Bars
Latest
EU open to more spending in countries hit by coronavirus outbreak Europe 02:20
North Macedonia confirms first case of coronavirus Other News 01:28
Centers for Disease Control confirms number of coronavirus cases in US stands at 59 US 00:59
Iteca Caspian company talks impact of exhibitions on development of alternative energy Oil&Gas 00:20
Russian Foreign Ministry warns citizens against visiting South Korea, Iran, Italy Russia 00:08
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus, in travelers from Iran: minister Other News 26 February 23:31
Azerbaijan, EU negotiating on new partnership agreement Politics 26 February 22:58
First coronavirus case detected in Georgia Georgia 26 February 22:56
Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says US 26 February 22:42
Brazil confirms first case of novel coronavirus Other News 26 February 22:03
Coronavirus in Iran: 30 patients discharged from hospital in Qom after full recovery Society 26 February 21:28
TRACECA reviews plans, solutions for Azerbaijan section in 2020 Transport 26 February 21:02
Deputy FM: Armenian leadership’s apparent lack of genuine interest impedes Karabakh conflict resolution process (PHOTO) Politics 26 February 20:52
National Iranian Oil Company working on exploration projects Oil&Gas 26 February 20:49
Iranian Oil Terminals Company produces new equipment Oil&Gas 26 February 20:28
ADB welcomes economic reforms of Georgian gov’t Business 26 February 20:25
Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran Business 26 February 20:04
Volumes of methanol transshipped via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 26 February 19:35
Iran's Shazand Imam Khomeini Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy slide valve Tenders 26 February 19:24
Health Ministry: No coronavirus cases observed in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 26 February 19:22
Analyst: Economic policy pursued by presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey makes countries strong Business 26 February 19:12
Gold price rises in Iran amidst Coronavirus outbreak Business 26 February 19:05
Azerbaijan's AzerGold company interested in attracting foreign investors Economy 26 February 18:57
Expert: Georgia interested in Turkmen oil transportation Oil&Gas 26 February 18:40
International Fund to assess political, legal development prospects of Uzbekistan Finance 26 February 18:27
BP to leave three trade associations after detailed review of climate policies Oil&Gas 26 February 18:24
IMF representative: Georgia achieves macroeconomic stability Business 26 February 18:12
Azerbaijani officials talk increase of prices on face masks Society 26 February 18:09
Georgia to create new protected areas Business 26 February 18:09
Azerbaijan reveals cattle import volumes Business 26 February 18:08
Lending to physical entities decreases in Kazakhstan Finance 26 February 18:04
Georgia Capital PLC announces buyout of shareholder in Georgian renewable power company Business 26 February 17:58
Exports of Iran's Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province down Business 26 February 17:54
Airlines KLM and Lufthansa to make budget cuts due to coronavirus Europe 26 February 17:49
JCPOA: Chair's Statement following the meeting of the Joint Commission Nuclear Program 26 February 17:48
UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East Arab World 26 February 17:45
Volume of cargo transshipped from France through Turkish ports revealed World 26 February 17:45
Azerbaijan's companies strike deal to export hazelnuts to Italy Business 26 February 17:43
Trump will hold White House news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday US 26 February 17:42
EU calls for coordinated European response to coronavirus Europe 26 February 17:41
Cooperation between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan reaches new level Business 26 February 17:37
Coronavirus infection cases confirmed in 18 Iranian provinces Iran 26 February 17:37
Georgia reveals most promising agricultural products for export to Romania, Bulgaria Business 26 February 17:36
Chilling truth about Khojaly massacre through eyes of former captive Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 February 17:35
Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport in world that has fully switched to cloud technologies (PHOTO) Business 26 February 17:31
Turkish ministry reveals data on cargo transshipment by Libyan vessels via Turkey's ports Turkey 26 February 17:31
Iranian president rules out quarantine of cities with coronavirus outbreak Iran 26 February 17:23
Ambassador: Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijani people Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 February 17:20
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining company to expand mining, exploration Business 26 February 17:17
Kazakhstan’s Turkestan to export equipment, meat products to Uzbekistan Business 26 February 17:17
Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims Society 26 February 17:16
Azerbaijan’s Agah Group construction company looking for more foreign partners Construction 26 February 17:01
Russian newspaper: No arguments can justify mass killings of civilians in Khodjaly Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 February 16:57
Baku Higher Oil School hosts commemorative event dedicated to 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Society 26 February 16:46
PM: Georgia needs EU support to strengthen transport and communications Business 26 February 16:38
Uzbekistan increases export of textiles Business 26 February 16:28
Amount of cargo transshipped by Lebanese vessels via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 26 February 16:27
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company to buy pressure transmitter via tender Tenders 26 February 16:24
Amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 26 February 16:18
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 26 February 16:12
Average interest rate on loans increases in Uzbekistan Finance 26 February 15:49
United Airports of Georgia and USAID to deepen relations in marketing, communications Transport 26 February 15:39
Patients with symptoms of coronavirus placed in isolation in Infectious Diseases Hospital of Georgia Georgia 26 February 15:36
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company talks on industrial waste reduction Transport 26 February 15:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey is country that provides Azerbaijan with biggest support on global scale Politics 26 February 15:33
Baku Higher Oil School student shows highest results in Azerbaijan at entrance exam Society 26 February 15:30
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue acquiring modern weaponry from Turkey Politics 26 February 15:29
Turkey will not forget true culprits of Khojaly - ministry Politics 26 February 15:24
Algeria not to suspend flights over coronavirus Arab World 26 February 15:19
Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Georgia Turkey 26 February 15:15
Iran’s export of steel products increase Business 26 February 15:14
Azerbaijani plant expands supply geography for aluminum products Business 26 February 15:12
Number of Iranian citizens visiting Turkey revealed Turkey 26 February 15:11
Demand for spare car parts in Azerbaijan increases Business 26 February 15:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s unconstructive position is main obstacle to Karabakh conflict’s settlement Politics 26 February 14:47
Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal US 26 February 14:44
Iran reveals planned funds for construction in West Azerbaijan province Business 26 February 14:38
Increased pensions to support Iran's low income families Business 26 February 14:37
Uzbekistan expands co-op with Russia's Novosibirsk region Business 26 February 14:27
Russia sends tools to diagnose novel coronavirus to North Korea Russia 26 February 14:27
Shekel loses ground despite dollar weakness Israel 26 February 14:24
Uzbekistan diversifies export structure Finance 26 February 14:23
OIC Secretary General pays tribute to Khojaly genocide martyrs Politics 26 February 14:23
ECB had 'heated' debate on inflation target Europe 26 February 14:21
SOCAR reveals plans for production at Balakhany-Sabunchu-Ramana field Oil&Gas 26 February 14:21
Iranian Parliament approves extra gasoline quota for Nowruz holidays Oil&Gas 26 February 14:21
OFID provides Uzbekistan with concessional loan Finance 26 February 14:18
Azerbaijan exports hardware for alternative energy Economy 26 February 14:18
Uzbekistan increases export to CIS countries Finance 26 February 14:15
US DFC ready to help Uzbekistan introduce advance technologies Business 26 February 14:14
Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy talks new stage in development of energy sector Oil&Gas 26 February 14:13
Deputy FM: Crimes committed in Khojaly have been fully proven Politics 26 February 14:01
Georgia to suffer losses due to cancellation of direct flights with China and Iran Tourism 26 February 13:52
Int’l community shouldn’t turn blind eye to Khojaly tragedy - Turkish Presidential Administration Turkey 26 February 13:51
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 26 February 13:51
Iran discloses number of infected with coronavirus Iran 26 February 13:51
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold phone talks Politics 26 February 13:43
Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy talks co-op with foreign companies Oil&Gas 26 February 13:42
Turkish Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 26 February 13:39
Azerbaijan reveals number of its soldiers martyred, wounded due to Armenia's ceasefire violations Politics 26 February 13:37
All news