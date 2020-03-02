France's Macron cancels events to focus on coronavirus response
French President Emmanuel Macron canceled two scheduled events this week to focus on France’s response to the coronavirus crisis, his office said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
A visit to southwestern France on Wednesday was postponed while his attendance at the Jewish group CRIF’s annual dinner on Tuesday was canceled.
“It doesn’t mean the president is self-isolating, this is to make sure he is available to manage the situation,” the official said.
