France's ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus
ADP could close one of the three terminals at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in north Paris to cut costs as the French airports operator faces a drop in traffic due to the coronavirus, French radio Europe 1 reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
According to Europe 1, ADP could close the Roissy terminal 3 dedicated to low-cost airliners, and may close other terminals if needed. ADP declined to comment.
Battered European airline stocks plunged nearly 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will restrict travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
