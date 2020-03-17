London public transport to run reduced service due to coronavirus
London’s public transport will begin operating a reduced service over the next few days because of the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Today is a regular service in Transport for London. Over the course of the next few weekdays we will reduce that to probably a Saturday and a Sunday service, and then we will reduce it again depending on what the demand is,” Khan told Sky News.
“What I don’t want to do is turn public transport off which means nurses, doctors, essential workers can’t reach their place of work.”
