Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 99,225, deaths to 1,607

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 3,834 in the past 24 hours to 99,225 on Tuesday, rising again after four consecutive days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The reported death toll rose by 173 to 1,607.

Tuesday’s number of new cases was higher than the 3,677 new infections reported on Monday. Deaths had risen by 92 on Monday.