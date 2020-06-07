One more coronavirus death, fewer new cases confirmed in Spain

The Spanish Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed one more death from COVID-19 and fewer new cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 27,135 deaths from COVID-19 has been reported so far, said the ministry, adding that 67 deaths have been recorded over the past seven days.

Fewer people tested positive for COVID-19, said the ministry, which reported 164 new infections, down from 177 the previous day, taking the national tally to 241,310.

More than half of the new cases, or 86 out of the 164 cases, were reported from areas in and around Madrid while 12 of Spain's 17 Autonomous Communities registered fewer than 10 cases each