Germany welcomes EU green light for Lufthansa bailout
Germany’s economy and finance ministers on Thursday welcomed the approval by the European Union for a government bailout package for Lufthansa and urged shareholders to approve the deal at a meeting later in the day, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a joint statement, the two ministers welcomed the EU move, noting the bailout was essential to secure jobs.
“This concerns more than a hundred thousand jobs and Germany’s position in world markets,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.
