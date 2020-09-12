Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues

12 September 2020
Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Friday the developments of several regional issues, including the situation in Libya, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During a phone conversation, both presidents exchanged views over a number of issues of common interests, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Sisi and Macron rejected escalation in eastern Mediterranean which affects the interests of the countries of the region, stressing that achieving security and stability in the region is a priority that requires coordination between Egypt and France.

Regarding the Libyan issue, both leaders stressed their support for a political solution to the crisis in the oil-rich country away from foreign interference and armed militias.

They also welcomed positive steps to reach a peaceful settlement in Libya, within the framework of constructive international efforts, the spokesman said.

The two presidents also stressed the importance of intensifying bilateral coordination to support the government and people of Lebanon by all possible means to overcome the repercussions of the Beirut's port explosion disaster.

Sisi and Macron highlighted the need to back Lebanon to face the current economic and political challenges the country is going through in order to preserve its stability, sovereignty and unity.

On the Middle East peace process, it has been agreed that international action should be pushed towards the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations with the aim of reaching a just and comprehensive settlement in a manner that opens prospects for stability and prosperity for all peoples of the region.

