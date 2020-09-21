Czech Republic daily count of coronavirus cases drops to 985
The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases dropped to 985 on Sunday, the third day in a row the number has decreased, data from the Health Ministry showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Fewer tests are done on weekends than on weekdays.
The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 49,290 in the country of 10.7 million.
Latest
Azerbaijani president on Nagorno Karabakh conflict negotiations: I have negative assessment of the current state of negotiations and I think Azerbaijani people fully agree with me
Azerbaijani president: Oil not an end in itself for us, it is mean for creating better life, better conditions
Azerbaijani president: In last years of Soviet Union, great injustices were committed against Azerbaijan