France reports over 1,000 people in ICU due to coronavirus
The French health ministry reported on Thursday that number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus jumped over 1,000 for the first time since June 8, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The ministry also said that the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital was up by 136 to 5,932.
