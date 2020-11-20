EU would lift COVID-19 restrictions gradually, chief executive says
The European Commission will make proposals for a gradual and coordinated lifting of coronavirus restrictions in the 27-nation European Union to avoid another wave of the pandemic, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We will continue coordinating our efforts to keep citizens informed on vaccination,” said Ursula von der Leyen, adding the Commission was broadening vaccine discussions with Moderna and Novavax.
