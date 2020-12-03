Ex-French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died from coronavirus - family
Former French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died aged 94 from COVID-19, his family told Agence France-Presse on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Valery Giscard d’Estaing died on December 2 in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher Department. The death came as a result of sharp deterioration of his health condition, he died from COVID-19," the statement of the politician’s family reads. His funeral will be attended by a close family circle.
The French National Assembly held a minute of silence to honor the former president.
Latest
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Building for Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center under construction - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region - Kazakhstan's President