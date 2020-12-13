EU UK post-Brexit trade talks will continue: von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that the European Union (EU) and UK negotiating teams have been mandated to continue the post-Brexit trade talks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After a "constructive and useful phone call" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, von der Leyen said it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached even "at this late stage."

On Wednesday, both EU and UK leaders have set the deadline for a trade deal decision by the end of this weekend.