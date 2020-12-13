Netherlands reports almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands increased by nearly 10,000 in the past 24 hours, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of 9,924 new infections is 760 higher than the number reported on Saturday. It is the highest daily amount since the end of October when the number of reported infections over the last 24 hours topped the 10,000 mark.

In November, the number of infections started to decline, but since the beginning of December, the numbers are on the rise again. Due to the rapid rise of infections, members of the Dutch cabinet met on Sunday to discuss possible additional measures. Another meeting will follow on Monday, according to the national broadcaster NOS.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced earlier this week the extension of the current partial lockdown to combat COVID-19. The continuation of the partial lockdown, which has been in effect since Oct. 14, meant that bars and restaurants would remain closed.

Rutte also warned that new measures would follow before the Christmas holidays if the infection numbers would not show a decline.