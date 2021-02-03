Spain reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April

Spain on Tuesday reported the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period since April 8, 2020. The country's Ministry of Health said that 724 people had lost their lives by Tuesday noon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

To date, 59,805 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry also reported 29,064 new cases for the same period, taking the total number of infections to 2,851,869.

The incidence rate of the disease over a 14-day period continues to slowly decline and now stands at 846.84 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, after peaking at 899 cases per 100,000 people last week.

Nevertheless, five of Spain's autonomous communities (Comunidad Valenciana, Castilla and Leon, La Rioja, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia) all have incidence rates exceeding 1,000.

The ministry also confirmed that 1,673,054 vaccine doses have now been administered, and that 418,519 people have already received both doses, mainly of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Spanish government said it was restricting flights from Brazil and South Africa between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 with the aim of stopping the spread of variants of the coronavirus that had appeared in those countries.

Only Spanish or Andorran citizens or residents, or passengers in transit to a country that does not form part of the Schengen passport-free travel area, will be allowed into Spain, although those in transit will have to stay in the transit zone of the airport.