Ukrainian president enacts decision to impose sanctions against several TV channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of sanctions against several TV channels, namely, 112 Ukraine and regional channels under its logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne on February 2, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

After the presidential decree, these TV channels stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions have also been imposed on Taras Kozak, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, who owns the News media holding.