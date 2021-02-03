Ukrainian president enacts decision to impose sanctions against several TV channels
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of sanctions against several TV channels, namely, 112 Ukraine and regional channels under its logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne on February 2, Trend reports citing the Russian media.
After the presidential decree, these TV channels stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions have also been imposed on Taras Kozak, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, who owns the News media holding.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)