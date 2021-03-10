Hungarian chocolatier's vaccine bunnies offer hope for Easter

Europe 10 March 2021 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Hungarian chocolatier's vaccine bunnies offer hope for Easter

With spring and COVID-19 vaccines within sight, Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi is sending a message of hope for Easter by creating chocolate bunnies holding vaccine syringes, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Rimoczi said the vaccines, made of fine Italian chocolate and sprinkled with silver food colouring powder, signalled there was a way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike his Christmas chocolate Santas, Rimoczi’s bunnies no longer wear masks.

“There is no filling in the vaccines at all, it is just a 100% good quality Italian milk or dark chocolate,” Rimoczi said as he moulded the chocolate vaccines in his small workshop in Lajosmizse, 70 km (45 miles) south of Budapest.

Rimoczi’s business - he makes chocolate delicacies and sells them in a small shop in his house - suffered losses as the pandemic hit last year. His biggest hit yet were the masked Santas.

“For those who think ... I will ruin the good mood of children at Easter, I can do bunnies without vaccines as an alternative,” Rimoczi added.

Rimoczi has registered in the government’s vaccination programme and is looking forward to getting his real COVID-19 jab but is awaiting his call up from his family doctor.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkish lowcoster AnadoluJet soon to launch flights to Baku
Turkish lowcoster AnadoluJet soon to launch flights to Baku
Age groups of COVID-19 infected persons in Azerbaijan revealed
Age groups of COVID-19 infected persons in Azerbaijan revealed
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens since January 2021
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens since January 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Khazar Consortium opens tender for re-examination of fire extinguisher Tenders 16:48
Offer for KAZ Minerals Share acquisition extended Business 16:47
Hungarian companies may be involved in projects of Azerbaijan's renewable sector Oil&Gas 16:44
Uzbek oil & gas companies put up for auction Oil&Gas 16:37
Kazakhstan reports decrease in gold and currency reserves Business 16:37
Azerbaijan talks roads in Karabakh built and repaired in 2020 Economy 16:27
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange for Feb.2021 Business 16:26
Hungarian chocolatier's vaccine bunnies offer hope for Easter Europe 16:16
Extraction from Iran's Bilal oil field increases Oil&Gas 16:04
Uzbekistan, Belarus sign co-op agreement in tourism sector Tourism 16:03
Bulk of carpets exported from Uzbekistan falls on Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 16:00
Work to fully use potential of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport corridor underway Economy 15:52
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's CBA exceeds supply fivefold Finance 15:51
Hungary preparing to take part in construction program in Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 15:51
Chief of Staff - Secretary-General of the National Assembly of Armenia resigns Armenia 15:50
Iran intends to develop trade with Kazakhstan Business 15:48
Fall in oil prices puts KazMunayGas's SCP under pressure, says Fitch Oil&Gas 15:48
Apple to set up silicon design centre in Germany, invest $1.2 billion US 15:43
LUKOIL reveals investments in JV in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:37
India could regain status of world's fastest-growing economy this year: Report Other News 15:32
Ahead of Quad meeting, India, Japan discuss freedom of navigation Other News 15:28
Covaxin safe, has no serious side-effects, says Lancet Other News 15:26
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report Other News 15:24
Kazakhstan to launch direct flight to Turkey’s Istanbul Kazakhstan 15:16
ASOIU signs a memorandum of cooperation with "Dashkasan Iron Ore" LLC Economy 15:15
Diversification of gas supplies to Europe impossible without Azerbaijani gas - Hungarian FM Oil&Gas 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 10 Society 15:14
New opportunities occur in terms of regional development - Azerbaijani FM Politics 15:10
Iran's imports shrink Business 15:09
Subsea 7 to establish an energy transition R&D organization & investment program Oil&Gas 15:07
French companies eyes 'green' technologies projects in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 14:41
Exports from Iran's Gilan Province increase Business 14:40
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy engines Tenders 14:40
Hungarian companies can make great contribution to restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM Economy 14:40
Azerbaijan announces new auction for privatization of state property Business 14:38
Negotiations on construction of gas pipeline to Hungary launched with SOCAR - Minister Economy 14:38
Azerbaijani president receives EU special representative for South Caucasus Politics 14:34
BP leaves negotiations on two Kazakhstan-based oil fields Oil&Gas 14:33
Germany plays down scale of vaccine boost in April Europe 14:27
Hungary supports participation of its companies in restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM Politics 14:24
Turkish lowcoster AnadoluJet soon to launch flights to Baku Economy 14:23
Baku to host Azerbaijan-Georgia business-forum Business 14:21
Raiffeisen Bank confident in further strengthening mutually beneficial co-op with Azerbaijan Finance 14:20
Some big infrastructure projects under implementation in liberated lands – Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:20
Azerbaijan eyes to exempt import of electric, hybrid cars from customs duties, taxes Transport 14:03
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals sources of revenue Oil&Gas 14:00
Age groups of COVID-19 infected persons in Azerbaijan revealed Society 13:58
Azerbaijan names amount of 2020 investments in road construction Economy 13:56
Azerbaijan shows footage from Bakhtiyarli village of Gubadli district (VIDEO) Politics 13:35
Uzbekneftegaz takes measures to prevent losses in oil wells Oil&Gas 13:34
Iran's non-oil exports increase Business 13:34
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC's affiliate delivers export Russian cargo to Turkey Economy 13:34
Azerbaijani bitumen replaces Iranian in Georgian market Oil&Gas 13:20
Iran and EU trade has declined Business 13:18
Iran's market expected to stabilize Business 13:18
Iran's frozen assets in Iraq to be released Business 13:17
Uzbekistan’s export of textile products mainly falls on cotton yarn Uzbekistan 13:17
IFC to continue to support Georgia’s banking sector Business 13:17
Georgian Namakhvani HPP investor to pay property tax Oil&Gas 13:17
Keeping low discount rate in Azerbaijan to positively impact capital market - Unicapital Finance 13:17
Baku hosts press conference of Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Work underway to supply gas to rural settlements in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Oil&Gas 12:50
Uzbekistan to purchase Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 12:48
Uzbekistan, Iran talk interregional co-op in transport sector Transport 12:44
Chairman of Turkish Foreign Affairs Committee pleased with Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war Politics 12:40
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:37
Georgia reports 513 new cases of coronavirus for March 10 Georgia 12:36
Days of war showed again how much peoples of Azerbaijan, Turkey are attached to each other - president Politics 12:30
We must now look to the future and think about regional co-op - President Aliyev Politics 12:28
Turkish media, all public organizations showed great support for Azerbaijan during war - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:28
Lockdown brings double digit growth to Lego as families build together Europe 12:26
Azerbaijan names number of subsoil deposits to be developed via auctions in 2021 Economy 12:25
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds at auction Finance 12:24
Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC to attract optical cable laying services via tender Tenders 12:23
Liquid assets of Azerbaijani banks greatly increase in 2020 Finance 12:23
Azerbaijan discloses amount of financial sector assets in non-oil GDP Finance 12:22
Reserves of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan increase Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens since January 2021 Society 12:11
President Ilham Aliyev receives Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (PHOTO) Politics 12:11
Certain facilities to be built on oil, gas sectors in Iran's Kermanshah Province Business 12:09
Fire breaks out in OVH building in Strasbourg, France Europe 12:03
Uzbekistan reveals investment projects to be implemented in Karakalpakstan in 2021 Uzbekistan 11:55
Oil slips for third session before U.S. inventories EIA data US 11:52
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.26 through March 5) Finance 11:45
Two wells of Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company repaired Oil&Gas 11:43
Turkish companies ready for co-op regarding Caspian oil and gas - Turkey's FM Oil&Gas 11:39
Turkmenistan increases banana harvesting volumes Business 11:38
Global petroleum consumption to rise by over 5 mb/d in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:37
Uzbekistan, Germany look for new directions for beneficial partnership Business 11:34
Azerbaijan records increase in gold, silver prices Finance 11:32
Iran interested in developing trade relations with Japan Business 11:10
Downward crude oil price pressures to emerge in coming months – EIA Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 11:08
Russia’s Lotus special economic zone to support opening of Turkmenistan’s logistics center in Astrakhan Transport 11:08
Investment agreements between Uzbekistan, Turkey for power plants construction approved Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijan developing new standards for returning of land areas to state Economy 11:02
Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit Europe 10:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of mines found in war-affected territories Politics 10:48
EIA revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil production Oil&Gas 10:44
BlackRock says 17% of assets sustainable under EU rules US 10:37
All news