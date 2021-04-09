Morocco, France discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on Thursday discussed during a teleconference meeting with French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian the bilateral ties and regional issues, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two officials lauded the excellent relations between Rabat and Paris, and their will to consolidate this exceptional partnership, the official news agency MAP reported.

Le Drian praised the France-Morocco security cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism, the report said.

He welcomed the recent political advances in Libya and reiterated his country's support for the political process leading to the general elections on Dec. 24.

Le Drian reaffirmed Morocco's strategic role as a partner of the European Union.

The two sides also reiterated their willingness to continue consultation and coordinate their actions within multilateral and international bodies, the report said.