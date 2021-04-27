UK records another 2,064 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Another 2,064 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,406,946, according to official figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another six coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,434. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 33.7 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

On Monday, non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants reopened Monday in Scotland as the region further eases its lockdown.

Under the new measures, travel restrictions were scrapped and people in Scotland are allowed to travel to other parts of Britain for non-essential reasons.

Meanwhile, nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen in Scotland.

Unlike England, pubs and restaurants will be able to open indoors until 20:00 BST (1900 GMT), but alcohol will have to be served to customers sitting outside.

Scotland has been in Level Four lockdown, the toughest coronavirus restrictions, since Dec. 26 last year, with all non-essential shops, leisure facilities, and hospitality venues closed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged that the majority of scientific experts are of the view that there will be another wave of coronavirus at some stage this year and Britons must learn to live with the virus.

However, he said there was nothing in scientific data to suggest Britain would have to deviate from the roadmap out of lockdown.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lockdown eased, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected to be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

The British government's four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.