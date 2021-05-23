Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Italy narrowly pipped a handful of rivals to win a colorful and kitsch Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands on Saturday, scoring victory on the continent's biggest stage after an early test of the continent's emergence from the pandemic, Trend reports citing CNN.

The show featured performances that ranged from the sublime to the eyebrow-raising, as is tradition for the camp musical celebration.

Italy's punk-rock rock band Måneskin beat France and Switzerland to the crown, and are now set to host next year's contest. It was their third win at the competition, and their first since 1990.