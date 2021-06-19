Merkel and Macron urge EU coordination on reopening borders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that the EU was watching developments in Britain, which has seen a steep rise in the weekly reported cases of the Delta variant. read more

"Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants," he told a joint news conference with Merkel before a working dinner at the chancellery in Berlin.

Merkel added: "We can't act as if the coronavirus is over."

"Caution is still necessary so that we have a summer of many freedoms, if not all freedoms," she said.