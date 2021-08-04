UK reports highest daily COVID deaths since mid-March

Britain recorded another 138 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily total since March 17, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,881. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The country also reported another 21,691 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,923,820.