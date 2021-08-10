UK reports highest daily coronavirus death toll since March

Britain recorded another 146 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest daily figure since March 12, according to official data released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,503. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The country also reported another 23,510 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,117,540.

Meanwhile, three quarters of adults in Britain have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The latest Data from Public Health England (PHE) showed that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant first detected in India.

The analysis showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 percent effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 percent effective against hospitalization after two doses. The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain in Britain.

The data from PHE and Cambridge University showed that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations have been prevented by the vaccines.

"It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement.

England has lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions since July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.