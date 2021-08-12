UK reports another 29,612 coronavirus cases

Europe 12 August 2021 02:48 (UTC+04:00)
UK reports another 29,612 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 29,612 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,146,800, according to official figures released, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 104 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,607. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than three quarters of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

All 16 and 17-year-olds in Britain will start being offered a first dose of the COVID jab soon, after a recommendation from vaccine experts.

