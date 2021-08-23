Germany looking at evacuations from Afghanistan after Kabul airport closes
Germany is looking into ways to evacuate people from Afghanistan beyond the window of opportunity to fly them out of Kabul airport, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"As long as the situation on the ground allows, we want to keep the air bridges active and evacuate people from Kabul airport," the spokesman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
"However, we are already thinking beyond this period and are already trying to find solutions for the time after(wards)," he said, adding that Germany was talking with the Taliban about enabling as many people as possible to leave Afghanistan.
