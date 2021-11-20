Slovenia's jobless rate in September falls to lowest level in 13 years

Slovenia's jobless rate fell to 6.8 percent in September, the National Employment Service reported on Friday. This is the lowest rate since November 2008, when it reached 6.7 percent, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The jobless rate fell from 7.1 percent in August 2021, and 8.6 percent in September last year, the Service's data showed.

Slovenia has managed to keep unemployment relatively low during the COVID-19 epidemic, with the government providing financial help to companies that laid off their workers only temporarily rather than terminating their jobs.

An economic rebound this year also created a number of new jobs, as the gross domestic product (GDP) jumped by 16.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021. The GDP was pushed up by an increase in investments, household spending and exports, the data of the national statistics office showed.

Recently, the Service reported in a separate statement that the number of new jobs in the first ten months of this year was 30.7 percent higher than in the same period of 2020, with most new jobs in manufacturing and construction.