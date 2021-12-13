Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, and EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to speak about migration, energy and the EU, Trend reports citing Euronews.

It was one of Scholz's early European trips after being sworn in as Germany's new chancellor last week.

Scholz was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honours, in front of the Polish prime minister's office.

The two leaders were set to discuss a range of political issues, including Poland's dispute with the European Commission over rule of law as well as migration, energy, and bilateral issues.

In the German coalition agreement, Scholz's new government said: "We urge the European Commission...to use the existing rule-of-law instruments more consistently and in a timely manner."

Scholz and Morawiecki are also to discuss complex bilateral relations under Germany’s new government. Poland's current right-wing government says Germany owes Poland compensation for World War II damages.