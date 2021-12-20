Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses
BioNTech SE and Pfizer said on Monday that they would be providing the European Union with more than 200 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they produce, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The two vaccine manufacturers said they agreed in May to supply 900 million doses to the European Commission in 2022 and 2023, with an option to request up to an additional 900 million.
The doses announced on Monday are in addition to the 450 million already expected to be delivered in 2022, they said.
The order would cover potential vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, if such a vaccine is needed and authorized, at no additional costs, said the companies.
