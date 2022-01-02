French far-right wants EU flag off Arc de Triomphe

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen protested on Saturday against the placing of a European Union flag on the Arc de Triomphe for the start of Paris' six-month presidency of the bloc, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Le Pen, whom polls show to be President Emmanuel Macron's main rival for the spring presidential election, was joined by other right-wing politicians in outrage against the EU flag fluttering on the Paris landmark.

"To adorn the Arc de Triomphe with the sole colours of the European Union, without the presence of a national flag, is a real attack on our nation's identity, because this monument honours our military victories and houses the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," she said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the pro-EU Macron, whom Le Pen accused of giving a "direct order" to hang the flag.