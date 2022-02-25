Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Russian troops are planning to attack Kyiv, Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the interior minister of Ukraine, said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

"The heaviest day will be today. The opposing side’s plan is to enter Kyiv with the tank columns from Ivankov and Chernihiv," Herashchenko noted.

Meanwhile, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they are fighting in the areas of Dimer and Ivankov settlements, to which numerous armored vehicles of the opposing side have advanced. The Ukrainian armed forces have stopped the opposing side’s forces at the edge of the Teterov river near Ivankov, destroying the bridge over the river.

Besides, according to the general staff, the opposing side carried out an airstrike against Ukrainian military divisions in the area of Kropyvnytskyi city.

"There was the considerable activity of the opposing side’s helicopters in the areas above Vilkovo and Tiraspol. Another tactical team from Defense Forces is holding Gostomel airfield, which was attacked by Russian air detachments yesterday," the general staff said, adding that the Air Forces of Ukraine are protecting the sky over Kyiv.